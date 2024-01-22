trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712701
Vipul Amrutlal Shah Along With Wife Shefali Shah Graced The Pran Pratishtha Mahotasav In Ayodhya

Vipul Amrutlal Shah who actively work for the welfare of the society and the nation, visited the divine land of Ayodhaya today along with his wife and talented, finest  actress Shefali Shah. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vipul Amrutlal Shah Along With Wife Shefali Shah Graced The Pran Pratishtha Mahotasav In Ayodhya Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vipul Amrutlal Shah is undoubtedly one of the leading name in the Indian Entertainment Industry. The ace film-maker has left the nation stunned with one of the biggest blockbuster of 2023, 'The Kerala Story'.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah who actively work for the welfare of the society and the nation, visited the divine land of Ayodhaya today along with his wife and talented, finest  actress Shefali Shah. The couple was invited by the ram janmabhoomi trust authority to become a part of the epic celebration.

Besides this , after delivering 'The Kerala Story' , Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma is gearing up for another real- life based story 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'.

The makers Sunshine Pictures recently announced the release date of 15th March 2024 with the first look posters from the film. Since the release of the poster, the film has started generating positive chatter among the masses and everyone is eager to know another truth revealing story from the team.

Bastar the naxal story is creating waves and huge chatter is started on social media. 

