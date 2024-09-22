Advertisement
VIR DAS

Vir Das, First Indian Host The International Emmys, Invites Budding Designers For Custom Outfit

Vir Das, took to social media and invites budding designers to create an Indian or Indo-western fusion outfit.

|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 12:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Vir Das, First Indian Host The International Emmys, Invites Budding Designers For Custom Outfit (Image: @virdas/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor and star comedian Vir Das, who is the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, has called out for budding designers, labels and students to put together an Indian or Indo-western fusion ensemble as he does not need “a tuxedo.”

On Sunday morning, Vir took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he dropped a note about how he wants to wear “something Indian from home.”

He wrote: “Alright Folks, I am going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I'm going to wear something Indian from home. I'm also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we're gonna launch someone new.”

He then called out aspirants: “So if you're a budding designer, label, student, and you can put together super formal stuff. Send us an email at contact@zazuproduction.com I would attach details on your stuff and experience please. We get a lot of emails. I want to be clear.”

Vir, who took home the International Emmy award for his show ‘Landing” last year, said that it is “super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience.”

“You have to make me look good in formal wear which is a task I assure you. It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo. We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit and credit you. You will have to work with my team to get the vision and design right. Cheers, V. “

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

It was on September 12, when he was announced as the host and at that time, he said it was “deeply personal” to return to the International Emmy.

The International Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences will take place on November 25 in New York.

