Vir Das in Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Locked Upp'? Comedian reacts

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently launched Ekta Kapoor's new reality show 'Locked Upp' amid a lot of hype and hoopla. The reality show will be streamed on ALTBalaji's OTT platform.

With celebrity contestants to be locked inside the reality show, the first name which has been doing the rounds happened to be that of comedian Vir Das. However, the controversial stand-up comedian-actor denied participating in the show.

He tweeted and shared a newspaper report screenshot refuting these claims, “Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen as the host of Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Locked Upp'. It will be a 72-episode reality show which will stream on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. The format of the show will see 16 contestants being locked inside lockups reportedly.

During the promotional event, Kangana Ranaut challenged Bollywood's Dabbang Salman Khan and said that this isn't your 'brother's house' or 'bhai ka ghar' instead, contestants will be jailed in this show.

Lock Upp starts streaming from February 27.