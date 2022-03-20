Vir Das lauds Ukrainian comedians for organising show in bomb shelter

NEW DELHI: There's hardly any reason for people in Ukraine to cheer. But a few Ukrainians, especially comedians in Sumy area, have been trying their best to lift each other's mood.

As per The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine media outlet, three comedians performed for about 100 viewers in one of the bomb shelters in Sumy, a regional capital in northern Ukraine, on March 19.

After getting to know about comedians' efforts to create smiles in Ukraine while the country is battling a war, netizens lauded them.

"This makes me smile. #Sumy #Ukraine #BombShelter #Comedians #ComediansPerformStandUpShowInBombShelter #StandWithUkraine," a social media user commented.

Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das, too, appreciated them.