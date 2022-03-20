हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vir Das

Vir Das lauds Ukrainian comedians for organising show in bomb shelter

There's hardly any reason for people in Ukraine to cheer. But a few Ukrainians, especially comedians in Sumy area, have been trying their best to lift each other's mood.

Vir Das lauds Ukrainian comedians for organising show in bomb shelter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: There's hardly any reason for people in Ukraine to cheer. But a few Ukrainians, especially comedians in Sumy area, have been trying their best to lift each other's mood.

As per The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine media outlet, three comedians performed for about 100 viewers in one of the bomb shelters in Sumy, a regional capital in northern Ukraine, on March 19.

 

After getting to know about comedians' efforts to create smiles in Ukraine while the country is battling a war, netizens lauded them.

"This makes me smile. #Sumy #Ukraine #BombShelter #Comedians #ComediansPerformStandUpShowInBombShelter #StandWithUkraine," a social media user commented.
Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das, too, appreciated them.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vir DaslaudsUkrainian comediansorganising showBomb ShelterRussiaIndian stand-up comedian
Next
Story

‘I am on my own and I hate that,’ Shawn Mendes talks about life after breakup from Camila Cabello

Must Watch

PT8M59S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Putin calls for nuclear war evacuation drill