Disha Patani’s yellow bikini picture from Maldives vacay is all you need to see today

New Delhi: Disha Patani is among those actresses whose every post sets the internet on fire. The ‘Bharat’ actress, who has a massive following of over 41 million on Instagram, always regales her fans with her smouldering pictures. Keeping with the norm, her latest picture in a yellow bikini top got viral as soon as she dropped it on Thursday (January 7).

Disha took to her Instagram account to share the picture, which seems to be from her recent Maldives vacation. She captioned it with a sun and coconut tree emoji.

Have a look at Disha’s post:

Her fans reacted in the comments section with fire emoji. A user commented, “This was mesmerizing and intoxicating Disha Patani”, while another wrote, “Looking gorgeous.”

Like other Bollywood celebrities, Disha flew to the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in November 2020. The couple shared many pictures from their vacation but did not post any photo together.

Disha had earlier posted a picture of her in a bright pink top. In the snap, it was her intense eyes that drove her fans crazy.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was directed by Mohit Suri. She is set to appear alongside Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina' in the pipeline.