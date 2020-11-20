Viral alert! Is this Shah Rukh Khan's look from 'Pathan' - See leaked pic

New Delhi: All Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screens. After a brief hiatus of two years, SRK has reportedly kickstarted working on his upcoming flick titled 'Pathan'. The romantic actor was recently spotted at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and paps managed to get his clicks.

Guess what? Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting a different look. He donned a side braid, slight stubble with a French beard and SRK-patent black round glares. Several fan clubs shared the look on social media, making it viral.

Take a look here:

SHAH RUKH KHAN IS BACK!!! Cant wait for #Pathan!!! pic.twitter.com/JMFTNGodAe — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) November 18, 2020

'Pathan' will be helmed by 'WAR' director Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF. Reports are rife that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will play titular roles in this actioner.

SRK was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018. It was helmed by Aanand L Rai, starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.