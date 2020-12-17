हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

Viral alert: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu's unseen 'intertwined' moment is worth a freeze frame!

The photographer took to Instagram and posted the picture of the couple beautifully 'intertwined'.   

Viral alert: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu&#039;s unseen &#039;intertwined&#039; moment is worth a freeze frame!

New Delhi: Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. 

Months after the wedding, an unseen romantic moment captured by ace lensman Joseph Radhik has caught the fancy of fans. The photographer took to Instagram and posted the picture of the couple beautifully 'intertwined'. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing pictures from her wedding album on social media. The duo celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together on November 4 and Kajal posted pictures wearing a bright red Manish Malhotra saree.

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu on social media. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while. 

The couple went to the Maldives for honeymoon and the pictures went viral all over social media. 

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kajal AggarwalGautam KitchluKajal Aggarwal picsSouth actressViral Pics
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan: I feel lucky and privileged
  • 99,56,557Confirmed
  • 1,44,451Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming up with his new project