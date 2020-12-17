Viral alert: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu's unseen 'intertwined' moment is worth a freeze frame!

New Delhi: Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel.

Months after the wedding, an unseen romantic moment captured by ace lensman Joseph Radhik has caught the fancy of fans. The photographer took to Instagram and posted the picture of the couple beautifully 'intertwined'. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing pictures from her wedding album on social media. The duo celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together on November 4 and Kajal posted pictures wearing a bright red Manish Malhotra saree.

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu on social media. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while.

The couple went to the Maldives for honeymoon and the pictures went viral all over social media.

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.