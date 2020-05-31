हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apurva Asrani

Viral: ‘Aligarh’ writer Apurva Asrani finally buys home in Mumbai with partner Siddhant, 'pretended to be cousins for 13 years'

In a heart-touching post, Apurva Asrani wrote that the duo pretended to be cousins for 13 years so that they could rent a home in the city.

Viral: ‘Aligarh’ writer Apurva Asrani finally buys home in Mumbai with partner Siddhant, &#039;pretended to be cousins for 13 years&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Apurvasrani

New Delhi: Screenwriter Apurva Asrani, who has worked for critically-acclaimed films such as ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shahid’, earlier this week, revealed that he and his partner Siddhant have finally bought a home together in Mumbai. In a heart-touching post, Apurva also wrote that the duo pretended to be cousins for 13 years so that they could rent a home in the city. However, now they have openly come out about their relationship and Apurva also mentioned that they have already told their neighbours that they are partners.

"For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told `keep curtains drawn so neighbors don`t know `what` you are`. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners. It`s time LGBTQ families are normalised too," he tweeted, along with a picture of himself with Siddhanth and another of their flat’s nameplate that reads - "Apurva and Siddhant".

Soon after Apurva shared his story, he was flooded with messages from colleagues and friends. Nikkhil Advani, Divya Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Renuka Shahane were among the celebs to congratulate Apurva and Siddhant.

Later, Siddhant too shared Apurva’s post and said, “Truly overwhelmed by and grateful for all this love coming our way. Apurva and I have only ever followed our hearts and taken things head-on without giving much thought to naysayers.”

Apurva Asrani is a scriptwriter and a National Award-winning film editor. He has written the story, screenplay and dialogue of Hansal Mehta`s acclaimed directorial ‘Aligarh’, a film he also edited. The 2015 film, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao, was a nuanced effort portrayal of the homosexual`s plight in our society based on a real incident.

In 2001, Apurva won the National Film Award for Best Editing for ‘Snip!’, a bilingual comedy directed by Sunhil Sippy.

Tags:
Apurva Asraniapurva asrani partner siddhantaligarh writer apurva asraniLGBTQ
Next
Story

Adorable pics from Varun Dhawan’s niece Niara’s birthday celebrations
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Delhi govt demands Rs 5,000 crore from Centre