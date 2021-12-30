Viral! Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika clicked cheering for Virat Kohli in South Africa

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are currently in South Africa with cricketer Virat Kohli - where he is playing Test and ODI matches for India. The netizens cannot keep calm as the photo of Anushka and baby Vamika cheering for Virat has gone viral on the internet. In the photo, the baby’s face is covered with a red heart emoji as the couple has requested privacy for their daughter. But nonetheless, the picture still manages to melt our hearts.

Check it out:

Anuskha can be seen wearing a black dress. Vamika, who is perched on her mommy’s lap has a cute two ponytail hairstyle and is wearing a white frock.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to thank the media for respecting the privacy of their child. Virat Kohli had asked media not to click Vamika’s photos when they were leaving for South Africa.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media."

She further added, “As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their firstborn Vamika Kohli on January 11.