Viral: Ayushmann Khurrana-Aparshakti Khurana Mesmerise In THROWBACK Audition Video - MUST WATCH

New Delhi: Taking the internet by storm, Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his social media to share a nostalgic video, unveiling the humble beginnings of the Khurana brothers' journey in the entertainment industry. The video showcased the audition of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana and him for the popular singing reality show. Aparshakti’s social media caption read:

“That’s where it all started, feel so blessed, looking at the journey so far. Looking at the faces we had don’t know what to say. PS - Reposting it because some random audio got picked earlier”

The singing audition by the Khurana brothers showcased their musical skill, serving as a testament to their multifaceted abilities. The post allows fans to witness the pivotal moment that paved the way for their Bollywood success, resonating as a shared memory of the brothers' passion and dedication to performing arts since the start of their illustrious careers.

Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday attended the Pran Pratistha ceremony for the new Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. After witnessing it live, Ayushmann briefly spoke to ANI and described the ceremony as a 'historic moment.'

"It is a historic moment, thank you so much for inviting me here. Everybody should visit this place, it's beautiful," he said.

On the professional front, Aparshakti has interesting projects in the pipeline: Stree 2; the documentary 'Finding Ram' by Applause Entertainment; and the release of the internationally acclaimed Berlin, directed by Atul Sabarwal, featuring Kabir Bedi, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Bose. These projects will highlight Aparashakti's versatility as a performer.