Ayushmann Khurrana

Viral: Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play Professor’s role from ‘Money Heist’, wins the internet with his piano tunes on ‘Bella Ciao’

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his desire to play the Professor’s role from TV series ‘Money Heist’ and in an Instagram post of him playing the tunes of ‘Bella Ciao’ from the Netflix show, he wrote to the filmmakers that “he is dying to do something like this.”

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ayushmannk

New Delhi: Is there anything Ayushmann Khurrana cannot do? The answer is simply no. He can ace every look, play any role and win the love of the audience with every act. Recently, the actor expressed his desire to play the Professor’s role from TV series ‘Money Heist’ and in an Instagram post of him playing the tunes of ‘Bella Ciao’ from the Netflix show, he wrote to the filmmakers that “he is dying to do something like this.”

Ayushmann went shirtless and wore spectacles to match the Professor’s look and wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello, reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this.”

The actor went on to add that he wants to go back to work and said, “I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then, Bella Ciao.”

Here’s Ayushmann for you playing ‘Bella Ciao’:

His colleagues and the internet are all praises for him and are crushing over his tunes and his look.

Shilpa Shetty wrote in the comments section, “Binged on ‘Money Heist’ now binging on this. Beautiful” while Bhumi Pendekar said, “You are totally acing his look.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ along with Amitabh Bachchan.

