Viral: Deepika Padukone shares WhatsApp chat in family group praising hubby Ranveer Singh and it's pure love!

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Deepika Padukone and actor hubby Ranveer Singh give major couple goals to one and sundry. From reel to real, theirs is a fairytale romance if ever to believe one. The ladylove recently took to social media and shared a WhatsApp chat showing how her fam jam stay together and lauds each other on good work.

Deepika's chat screenshot showed her father Prakash Padukone, mom Anisha Padukone, father-in-law Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani praising hubby Ranveer for one of his recent interviews. She captioned: And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable!️ #family

Amid the lockdown period called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

Deepika Padukone is amid social distancing has been sharing posts on social media like eating healthy food to workout tips and now fun old pictures too.