Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai And Salman Khan In This Viral Inside Pic From NMACC gala, Can't Keep Calm

New Delhi: Not just the celebs but surely fans too can't get enough of the recently held Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event held in Mumbai. Amid an ocean of stars descending on the red carpet, we also saw a mix of Bollywood and Hollywood coming together at one stage. In one of the inside gala pictures, Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, Salman Khan can be seen posing for a photos-op with Tom Holland and Zendaya. But guess what fans noticed?

Well, in this viral photo, netizens were quick to spot Aishwarya Rai standing at one extreme corner and Salman Khan who actually was at the other end. Take a look at the comments here:

From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh - everyone walked the red carpet looking their best.

Besides many highs, the epic moment which made paps go crazy shouting was when Salman Khan posed with SRK's family. Salman looked dapper in a black suit and happily greeted the Khan family as SRK was not present at the event. The never-seen-before moment of Sallu Bhai posing with Shah Rukh's son Aryan gave fans a meltdown, who took to social media and flooded the comments section.

Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a hot red gown while other stars also were dressed to their best.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came with her daughter Aaradhya and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Kareena Kapoor arrived for the event with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor.