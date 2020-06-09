हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anurag Kashyap

Viral: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's dance videos on TikTok break the internet - Watch

Anurag Kashyap married film editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and together they have a daughter named Aaliyah. The couple, however, they got divorced in 2009. 

Viral: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah&#039;s dance videos on TikTok break the internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: TikTok grab

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known for his brand of serious and dark cinema. Fans love to watch his realistic style of movie-making and eagerly wait for it. But can you ever imagine Anurag Kashyap dancing on a TikTok platform?

Yes and he does it quite well! Anurag can be seen grooving to some cool beats with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on TikTok. And needless to say the father-daughter duo's videos have gone viral.

Watch it here:

@aaliyahkashyap

HAHAHAHA my dad wanted to put his own spin on it  ##fyp ##foryou ##dad

original sound - jessika.prank

@aaliyahkashyap

father is really enjoying himself ##fyp ##foryou ##dad

 original sound - millionairemindset2020

Anurag Kashyap married film editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and together they have a daughter named Aaliyah. The couple, however, they got divorced in 2009. The couple continues to maintain cordial relations with each other. 

Later in 2013, he married actress Kalki Koechlin but got divorced in 2015.

On the work front, Anurag's latest release 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' on Netflix starred Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew opened to rave reviews. 

 

Anurag Kashyap Aaliyah Kashyap tiktok videos TikTok video Trending video Viral video anurag kashyap dancing
