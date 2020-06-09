Viral: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's dance videos on TikTok break the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known for his brand of serious and dark cinema. Fans love to watch his realistic style of movie-making and eagerly wait for it. But can you ever imagine Anurag Kashyap dancing on a TikTok platform?

Yes and he does it quite well! Anurag can be seen grooving to some cool beats with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on TikTok. And needless to say the father-daughter duo's videos have gone viral.

Watch it here:

Anurag Kashyap married film editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and together they have a daughter named Aaliyah. The couple, however, they got divorced in 2009. The couple continues to maintain cordial relations with each other.

Later in 2013, he married actress Kalki Koechlin but got divorced in 2015.

On the work front, Anurag's latest release 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' on Netflix starred Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew opened to rave reviews.