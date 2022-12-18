Viral: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya dating again? Duo's latest party video sparks rumours again

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at an event in Delhi with rumoured former boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Several videos and photos from the event have surfaced on the internet sparking off their dating rumours. Janhvi, who attended fashion designer Kunal Rawal's fashion event last night, looked ravishing in a beige strapless dress which she paired with a matching overcoat while Shikhar opted for a blingy jacket.

Their latest videos from the event come days after the two took a mini holiday together.

Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya had recently jetted off to Maldives for a mini vacation. Fans noticed that Janhvi and Shikhar's Instagram stories had similar pictures and guessed that the two have been spending quality time with each other. Janhvi shared a series of pictures from the beautiful Island and her fans were convinced that she was accompanied by Shikhar after they noticed similarities in the photos shared by them.

In October this year, Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya were papped arriving together in his car at writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra's star-studded Diwali party. The two were also seen together outside an eatery in the suburb. Janhvi and Shikhar also attended her close friend Orhan Awatramani's Halloween bash and the actress was captured by the shutterbugs leaving the party in his car.

However, none of them ever confirmed the reports of them dating each other. Filmmaker Karan Johar had cryptically confirmed Janhvi-Shikhar's relationship on his show 'Koffee With Karan'. The filmmaker had revealed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan have dated 'two brothers' who used to live in his building. Fans were quick to conclude that he was referring to Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival-drama 'Mili'. produced by her father Boney Kapoor. She will next be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023.