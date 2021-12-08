Viral: Katrina Kaif looks radiant in green saree, photos from mehendi ceremony out

NEW DELHI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is all set to take place on December 9. On Tuesday, the couple had their Sangeet ceremony and today, it was the mehendi ceremony. In much disappointment to their fans, both Katrina and Vicky have a strict no-phone policy at the wedding venue. The couple has politely requested their fans not to carry their phones to the wedding venue and left it in their hotel rooms.

However, a few pictures of Katrina have emerged on social media and it is speculated that the photos are from her 'Mehendi' ceremony. The actress is seen in a green-olive Kanjeevaram saree with a golden border. Her hands are adorned with beautiful Mehendi designs. Katrina Kaif looks no less than a queen in that golden jewellery.

Take a look at her latest pictures below:

The grand wedding festivity of Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has begun in full swing. The actors have tried their best to keep details under wraps with security beefed up outside and inside the Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajashthan. Katrina and Vicky are said to be dating each other since 2019. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship with each other.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly take 'saat pheras' (rounds around the fire) as per Hindu rituals. A glass ‘mandap’ has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style for the ceremony.

The couple along with their family members have already arrived in the city for the ceremonial functions which will be held from December 7 till December 9. Since Monday afternoon, the Jaipur airport has been buzzing with activity as guests start arriving for the hush-hush wedding.

On the evening of December 6, Katrina and Vicky were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they left for Jaipur ahead of their grand wedding. On Tuesday morning, Katrina's close friend Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, along with their daughter Samairah, were snapped flying off to Jaipur.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also snapped at the Mumbai airport, as they left for Jaipur to attend the lavish wedding. Among other guests who were snapped were Shashank Khaitan, Natasha Dalal, Bosco Martis and Sharvari Wagh.

