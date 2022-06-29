NEW DELHI: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently soaking in the Canadian sun along with his team, shared a fun video where Krushna Abhishek is seen shaking his legs enthusiastically to his uncle and yesteryear actor Govinda's song 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye'. A happy Krushna can be seen doing a pole dance to the song while he gets cheered up by his fellow team member including Kiku Sharda.

Yesteryear actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's strained relationship with actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has been out in public for years now. It all started first in 2016 when several reports stated that their relationship turned strained. Later, in 2018, Sunita got offended by Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita felt that the post was a dig at Govinda. After this incident, Krushna and Govinda have often talked about their strained relationship on various platforms.

Recently, Govinda appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast, where he once again opened up about his relationship with his nephew Krushna. The actor accepted his nephew apology on the show and mentioned, "You are always forgiven".

Kapil and his team members have been sharing pictures and videos from Canada and also snippets from their show Kapil Sharma Live. In Vancouver, as the team performed on June 25 and on Wednesday, Kapil announced that their next stop is Toronto. The team has been posting pictures and videos from their tour on social media and audiences love them.

On Wednesday, Kapil shared a video from his Vancouver show on Instagram. In the video, Kapil, Kiku, Sumona, Krushna and Rajiv were seen performing on the stage as thousands of people cheered for them. Sharing the video, Kapil told his fans that he will be performing next in Toronto on July 3.

Recently, Kapil paid a heartfelt tribute to late singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK during his show in Vancouver, Canada. A video went viral on the internet where Kapil was seen singing Sidhu Moosewala's hit song '295'. In the video, 'Tribute To Legends' was written in the background along with photos of Sidhu Moosewala, KK, Deep Sandhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

The last episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' aired on June 5 and the next season of the show will be announced once the team gets back from North America.