New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together and the fans can't be happier. The stars are keeping things hush-hush and has been a while since we spotted them on pap pages as regulars. However, a reddit user shared an unseen picture of the actress spotted with a cutesy baby bump.

The picture went viral on social media, where Deepika can be seen wearing a salmon pink kurta, denims with white sneakers, and doting hubby Ranveer. The actress's bump is visible in the photo. Take a look here:

Deepika has also been shooting for Singham 3 before she announced her pregnancy. A few days back she posted a picture on Instagram about keeping herself involved with embroidery. The duo announced pregnancy news on Instagram in February sharing that the baby is due in September this year.

On the work front, Dippy will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. She is also a part of big-budget project titled Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasaan.