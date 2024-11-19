Advertisement
NIMRAT KAUR

Viral: Nimrat Kaur Sings Her Favourite Song On Instagram, Here's How Fans Reacted

Nimrat Kaur showcases her soulful singing skills once again, leaving the internet in awe as she croons to a timeless classic. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral: Nimrat Kaur Sings Her Favourite Song On Instagram, Here's How Fans Reacted Pic Credit: Instagram (@Nimrat Kaur)

Nimrat Kaur, celebrated for her acting prowess, has once again proven her versatility by showcasing her singing talent. The actress recently took to her social media to share a heartfelt rendition of the song ‘Phir Chhidi Raat Baat Phoolon Ki’ from the 1982 classic film ‘Bazaar.’ Expressing her love for the timeless track, Nimrat called it one of her all-time favorites. 

The video quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities alike applauding Nimrat’s melodious voice. Actress Parineeti Chopra lauded her effort with a cheerful shoutout in the comments. Admirers flooded the post with compliments, calling Nimrat “multitalented” and praising her ability to beautifully balance acting and singing. A fan commented, “So beautifully sung... you've got your mother's genes, as melodious as hers,” highlighting the inherited talent Nimrat has honed. 

Have a look at the video here: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

 

Nimrat Kaur

This isn't the first time Nimrat has amazed audiences with her singing abilities. She often shares snippets of her musical journey, which consistently garners admiration from her followers. 

On the professional front, Nimrat is rumored to be a part of the much-anticipated ‘Sky Force,’ set to release on January 24, 2025. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya. Additionally, she is set to appear in ‘Section 84,’ a legal drama alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee, promising another powerhouse performance. 

As Nimrat continues to surprise her audience both on and off-screen, fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects while enjoying her multifaceted artistry.

