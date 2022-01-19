VIRAL: Nora Fatehi drops video of woman, young girl dancing to 'Dance Meri Rani' with Burj Khalifa in backdrop

NEW DELHI: Actor Nora Fatehi has been basking in the success of her latest music video 'Dance Meri Rani', sung by renowned singer Guru Randhawa. The Moroccon beauty lately has been sharing takes clips of people grooving to the hit musical track. Her latest post features a woman and a kid from Dubai groovin to the hit number, and we bet, you won't be able to take your eyes off them!

The video was originally posted by the woman Sara Karrit who is a content creator. She wrote "Energy" while posting the dance video. Nora Fatehi re-shared the clip with the caption "This is amazing." The video begins with the woman, who is dressed in black tee and joggers, which she paired with a white zipper, showcasing some cool moves to the track. She then gets joined by a young girl, who too shows synchronized moves to the number.

Meanwhile, we also got a glimpse of the world's tallest tower and Dubai's top attraction Burj Khalifa in the backdrop.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the dance video, a user commented, "Next level OP !!!" Another one wrote, "Waooooo just as amazing as you." Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.88 lakh likes.

Take a look at the original track, that featured Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa:

'Dance Meri Rani' was composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics were penned by Rashmi Virag. Zahrah S Khan, who sang Nora's hit 'Kusu Kusu' has also lent her vocals to the track released by the music label T-Series.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa says, "With 'Dance Meri Rani' we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It's a foot-tapping number that has been picturised very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour."