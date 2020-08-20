Viral: Old video of Rohit Shetty talking about Sara Ali Khan's 'struggle' to get work makes Twitter furious

New Delhi: The nepotism debate won't stop just yet. After actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, Twitter has been furious over the favouritism happening in Bollywood and since then, netizens have slammed some Bollywood A-listers for not taking a stand for the outsiders. Recently, an old video of filmmaker Rohit Shetty has gone viral, in which he talks about Sara Ali Khan and how he got emotional when she asked for work.

The video is from the time Sara came to promote her second film 'Simmba' with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh on a TV show. In the video clip, the filmmaker says that Sara, "Amrita Singh aur Saif Ali Khan ki beti", pleaded with folded hands to give her work and he got teary-eyed upon seeing her.

"Ab toh ye star bann gai hai toh main bol sakta hun, ye aise aai thi sir please mujhe kaam dedo, isne aise kiya (pleading with folded hands) Saif Ali Khan ki beti ne. Amrita Singh aur Saif Ali Khan ki beti akele chal ke office mein aana aur ek director ke saamne baith ke ye kehna ki sir mereko kaam dedo please, mujhe rona aagaya. Maine bola tu picture kar le" (Now that she's become a star, I can say this - 'Sir please give me work'. She literally did that (pleading with folded hands)... she's Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter coming to a director's office on her own and asking for work... I felt like crying. I said 'You do a movie')

Here's the viral video clip:

Definition of ‘Struggle’ for Star Kids! pic.twitter.com/xCmGpJt5wL — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) August 19, 2020

And, now take a look at how Twitter reacted:

How to normalise nepotism...

He is praising her and audience are clapping ... Shame on you all.#saraalikhan shame on you#RohitShetty https://t.co/45XRJpgynq — Mona Roy (@MonaRoy94695687) August 19, 2020

#RohitShetty please don’t fool people please mujhe rona aa raha hai kitna drama kar lete ho... — P@J@ (@parthjuneja89) August 20, 2020

Rohit Shetty ki baate sunke rona aa gya pic.twitter.com/lTDJJsX1ZW — kհαɾցօsհ (@Pdg091) August 19, 2020

'Simmba' released in December 2018 - a couple of weeks after Sara's debut film 'Kedarnath' - hit the screens. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film saw Sara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14.