Aryan Khan

Viral photo: Suhana Khan parties with gal pals to celebrate Aryan Khan's return from jail

Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, celebrated her brother Aryan Khan's bail in drugs case, and got into a party mode with her besties. A picture of Suhana partying with her pals has gone viral on the internet.

Viral photo: Suhana Khan parties with gal pals to celebrate Aryan Khan&#039;s return from jail
File Photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the drugs on cruise case by Bombay High Court after he was arrested by NCB officials on October 3. The star kid returned home and reunited with his parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, almost 26 days after he was nabbed by the NCB. As soon as Aryan walked out of jail, Shah Rukh's fans beamed with joy and celebrated his return to home. 

Meanwhile, Aryan's sister Suhana, who is currently studying filmmaking in New York, also got into a party mode and celebrated the return of his brother. Suhana, who had taken a break from social media after Aryan's arrest, on Sunday shared a glamorous picture of herself from a party. The starkid is seen enjoying time with her friends. Sporting a blue halter-neck top, she was seen hugging her gal pals in the picture, which has now gone viral on the internet.

After the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan in drugs case, Suhana shared a collage of black-and-white photo of her father and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan and Suhana. She captioned the post, "I love you."

Although nothing is confirmed, Bollywood Life claimed that Suhana is planning to meet her family and celebrate Diwali with them.

 

Aryan KhanShah Rukh KhanSuhana KhanGauri KhanMannatAryan Khan bailAryan Khan drugs case
