हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diwali 2020

Viral pics from Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Pictures from Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's small get-together with Mohanlal on Diwali has taken over the internet.

Viral pics from Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata&#039;s Diwali celebrations in Dubai
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mohanlal

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is currently in Dubai, celebrated Diwali on Saturday with actor Sanjay Dutt and family. Pictures from their small get-together on Diwali has taken over the internet and how! Maanayata shared a few glimpses from the evening and one of the videos feature them watching the song 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' on Sanjay Dutt's phone.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, too, shared a photo from his meeting with the Dutts and simply captioned it, "Diwali."

Here are a few snippets from Mohanlal's Diwali with Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Sanjay Dutt has been in Dubai with Maanayata and their kids Shahraan and Iqra for a while now. He was diagnosed with cancer some months ago. However, the actor has "recovered from his critical illness", as described by him.

On the occasion of his kids' birthday in October, Sanjay Dutt had shared the good news with fans.

Sanjay Dutt flew to Dubai with wife Maanayata in September after receiving initial treatment in Mumbai. 

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has 'Shamshera' coming up while he is all set to shoot for 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Mohanlal, on the other hand, has recently wrapped up filming 'Drishyam 2'. 

Tags:
Diwali 2020DiwaliMohanlalSanjay DuttMaanayata Dutt
Next
Story

Diwali 2020: Pics from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sara Ali Khan and other stars' celebrations
  • 88,14,579Confirmed
  • 1,29,635Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M26S

NDA legislature party meeting today to pick Bihars CM?