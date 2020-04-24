Viral Pillow Challenge continues to explode internet - These Indian celebs posed and how!

New Delhi: Joining a long bandwagon of bizarre trends, this quarantine, one of the most tried and viral phenomenon right now is the 'pillow challenge'. Yes! this fad is not only for the international celebs or social media fam, but our desi buffs are loving it too and don't mind posing with only a pillow too.

While Anne Hathaway's pillow challenge picture is creating a storm online globally, check out a few Indian celebrities who tried it too:

How to ace Pillow Challenge?

Grab a huge pillow, put on a designer belt to tuck it in tightly. Pose for a weird expression and go click click!