pillow challenge

Viral Pillow Challenge continues to explode internet - These Indian celebs posed and how!

Joining a long bandwagon of bizarre trends, this quarantine, one of the most tried and viral phenomenon right now is the 'pillow challenge'. Yes! this fad is not only for the international celebs or social media fam, but our desi buffs are loving it too and don't mind posing with only a pillow too. 

Viral Pillow Challenge continues to explode internet - These Indian celebs posed and how!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Joining a long bandwagon of bizarre trends, this quarantine, one of the most tried and viral phenomenon right now is the 'pillow challenge'. Yes! this fad is not only for the international celebs or social media fam, but our desi buffs are loving it too and don't mind posing with only a pillow too. 

While Anne Hathaway's pillow challenge picture is creating a storm online globally, check out a few Indian celebrities who tried it too: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.”  #pillowchallenge

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

How to ace Pillow Challenge?

Grab a huge pillow, put on a designer belt to tuck it in tightly. Pose for a weird expression and go click click!

 

pillow challengeNeha KakkarAnne Hathawayviral challengepillow challenge picsBollywood
