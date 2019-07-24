close

Rahul Bose

Viral: Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442 for 2 bananas and Twitter has a lot to say

Rahul Bose was given a bill of Rs 442 (including GST) for the two bananas he ordered. And, on the bill, the bananas were listed out as 'Fruit Platter'. Rs 442 for two bananas... Yes, you read that right!

Viral: Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442 for 2 bananas and Twitter has a lot to say
File photo

New Delhi: A tweet by actor Rahul Bose is keeping the internet very, very busy. In the post, Rahul, currently in Chandigarh for work, mentions that he was charged exorbitantly for two bananas, which he ordered during his gym session. 

Rs 442 for two bananas... Yes, you read that right!

The 'Mr and Mrs' Iyer actor was given a bill of Rs 442 (including GST) for the two bananas he ordered. And, on the bill, the bananas were listed out as 'Fruit Platter'. 

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence?," he captioned his video, adding hashtags like 'Going Bananas' and 'How To Get Fit And Go Broke'.  

He also explained that he ordered the bananas while he was working out. "Of course, I got the bananas, but the check the bill out," he said and further added, "They are just too good for me."

Well, the price has left us shocked and so is Twitter. Some expressed shock, some came out with jokes and memes, but as always, Twitter has a lot to say. Folks even came up with suggestions for Rahul and one user said, "If you pick up fruit from the gym it's free, but if you order room service it's always chargeable."

"Gold plated bananas?" read a tweet and one user hilariously wrote, "Hi, please send your address will send 5 kgs of bananas without any cost." 

Here's how Twitter reacted:

On the professional front, Rahul Bose was last seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwaroopam 2'.

