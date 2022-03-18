VIRAL: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan cannot stop dancing in this old Holi celebration video

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan are Bollywood’s ultimate power-couple. ‘The King of Romance’ had an epic love saga in real life as well. Shah Rukh and Gauri are teenage sweethearts and fought various obstacles, including religious differences (Gauri is a Hindu and Shah Rukh a Muslim) to marry each other. On the occasion of Holi, an old video of SRK and Gauri dancing their hearts out with each other has gone viral. Their smile in the video and calmness on their faces is infectious.

Check it out:

The video first went viral in 2020 when filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared it on Twitter. Ever since then netizens can’t get enough of it. The ‘Taal’ director attaching the Holi video tweeted, "NOSTALGIA MUKTA ARTS HAPPY HOLI @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK, Gauri n friends at Subhash Ghai's HOLI party in Meghna's cottage, Madh Island Mumbai in 2000 https://youtu.be/60cKjCjV-SQ”.

When Shah Rukh first met Gauri at a party in Delhi, he asked her for a dance, which she denied first but later obliged. He has called Gauri a good dancer and the first woman who said yes to him. After that there was no looking back. Fighting all difficulties, Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot on 25 October 1991. They are also parents to three kids - Aryan Khan (24), Suhana Khan (21) and AbRam Khan (8).

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Gauri Khan was all praises for hubby Shah Rukh. “I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives. Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush them aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative."