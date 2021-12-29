हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's photo from film sets goes viral, fans ask if it is from 'Pathan'

A picture is going rounds on the internet where SRK could be seen posing with 'Mohenjo Daro' actor Diganta Hazarika on a shoot set, which is the 'Pathan' film set, as per several media reports.

Viral: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at work for first time after Aryan Khan&#039;s jail release, fans ask &#039;Is it from Pathan sets?&#039;
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: Weeks, after Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on a shoot set, another picture of him posing with actor Diganta Hazarika, has gone viral on the internet on Wednesday.

A picture is going rounds on the internet where SRK could be seen posing with 'Mohenjo Daro' actor Diganta Hazarika on a shoot set, which is the 'Pathan' film set, as per several media reports.

A fan account has reportedly spotted the picture from Diganta Hazarika's Instagram handle. The actor had shared this snap earlier on his IG handle with the caption "Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble....SRK, the most successful actor of India cinema yet the humble human being."

Diganta later deleted the post, but till then it was viral all over the internet. Going by the pictures seems like King Khan has returned to the shoot sets in full swing--weeks after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

For the uninformed, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, superstar Salman Khan attended a special press conference during which he confirmed that he and SRK will be doing cameo crossovers in each other`s films -- 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'.

"We will both be seen in 'Tiger 3' as well as in 'Pathan'. Tiger will release by December next year. 'Pathan' may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge," Salman said on Monday.

If certain rumours are true, then SRK will be seen sharing screen space for a big-budget film with Sanjay Dutt soon.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanPathanShah Rukh Khan photossrk filmPathan release dateSalman KhanAryan Khan
Next
Story

Salman Khan rides an auto-rickshaw around Panvel, 'shocked' fans react to viral video

Must Watch

PT6M46S

A ugandan woman has been arrested with cocaine at Delhi's IGI Airport.