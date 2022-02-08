Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan parties with friends in New York these gorgeous throwback photos

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb 8) and dropped her college photos. Suhana used a sad emoji in the caption and it looked like she was missing her days in New York. Suhana spent close to two years in New York City where she studied acting and drama.

Today, the star kid shared three photos with her friends where they can be seen having a fun time. In the first photo, Suhana was seen standing in the middle with her two friends. The photos appeared to have been clicked at a party. While Suhana and her one friend are looking straight into the camera, the other friends has her tongue out and is candidly posing. The trio looked extremely adorable together. The other post has Suhana and a friend sitting at a restaurant table, and on a couch.

Sharing the photos, Suhana captioned it, "Throwback to my college days." Suhana', who keeps comments limited on Instagram, had her friends commenting on the post. One of her friend, who features in the post, replied saying, "we are so darn cute. miss you so much." Take a look at Suhana Khan's post below:

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report had stated that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wille be casting Suhana Khan in one of her upcoming projects. Talks are there that along with Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be apart of the project. The film will be based on Archie Comics. A few days, paparazzi spotted Suhana visiting Zoya Akhtar's office in Mumbai. However, there is no confirmation yet from the filmmaker or Suhana on the subject.

