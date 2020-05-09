Viral: Sonu Nigam posts old video of Priyanka Chopra's father, late Dr Ashok Chopra singing on stage - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam started off singing at a pretty young age. He would do stage shows and eventually gained massive success as a professional playback singer in Hindi movies. Sonu Nigam, it seems has a treasure box of collections which feature old unseen videos from the 80s and 90s.

After his video of singing the title song of epic show 'Mahabharat' by BR Chopra at an event in Indore back in the day went viral, Sonu now shared an old video of actress Priyanka Chopra's father - late Dr Ashok Chopra.

The late Dr Chopra can be seen singing 'Sawan ke mahine mein' on stage. He beautifully sang the song and kept the audiences entertained. Sonu Nigam in his video caption revealed that probably a young PeeCee along with her mother were present at the do.

He wrote: Sawan ke mahine mein | By Late Dr. Ashok Chopra ji

A memorable performance by Late Dr Ashok Chopra from the same event on my 16th Birthday. Apparently 7 years old Priyanka was present back stage with her mother. She's got the flair for music, because of her father you can see...God bless his soul. Video courtesy Mr Amarjit Singh Kohli and Mr Prem Bhatia.

Yes! PeeCee too in many of her interviews has revealed how much his father loved singing and music.

Such videos surely make your day!