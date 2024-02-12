trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720703
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Lands In Controversy Again! Singer Snatches Fan's Phone And...

This is not the first time Aditya Narayan has been involved in controversies. In 2017, he faced backlash after misbehaving with an airline staff member and engaging in a verbal spat. He received criticism for a reported "chaddi" remark during the altercation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Singer Aditya Narayan has found himself in hot water as a video purportedly showing him hitting a fan during a concert in Bhilai, Chattisgarh, went viral. In the video clip, Aditya can be seen singing the popular song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the 2006 film 'Don.' Suddenly, he pauses, looks at a fan in the audience, and proceeds to hit the individual with his microphone. Following this, he snatches the person's phone and throws it away from the crowd. The reason for Aditya's behavior remains unclear.

Netizens have expressed their anger over Aditya's actions. One user on X wrote, "Disgusting human being! He better replace that phone with the latest iPhone 15." Another commented, "Horrible behavior," while an angry netizen stated, "Aditya should apologize to the person."

This is not the first time Aditya Narayan has been involved in controversies. In 2017, he faced backlash after misbehaving with an airline staff member and engaging in a verbal spat. He received criticism for a reported "chaddi" remark during the altercation. Aditya had allegedly said, "'Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi' (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don't strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan)."

As of now, the son of veteran singer Udit Narayan has not provided any comment on the recent controversial video.

 

