topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PKL FINAL

Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai pinches Ranveer Singh's nose at PKL final- Watch

Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 03:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a chat with Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh at the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) final has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons.
  • Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final.
  • The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai.

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai pinches Ranveer Singh's nose at PKL final- Watch

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a chat with Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh at the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) final has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons.

Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai.

A clip featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Ranveer indulging in banter is doing the rounds. It also was posted in Reddit, a discussion website.

The video shows Ranveer and Aishwarya in a conversation. Dressed in a black floral jacket and hat, Ranveer's back can be seen towards the camera. The 'Devdas' actress is seen in a Pink Panthers' white jersey. She cutely pinches his nose while talking to him.

On Sunday, while Ranveer was in Qatar for Argentina vs France, his actress wife Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Live Tv

PKL finalAishwarya RaiRanveer SinghRanveer AishwaryaAbhishek BachchanPKL Jaipur

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?