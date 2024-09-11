Alaya F, known for her standout roles in movies like 'Jawaani Jaaneman,' 'Freddy,' 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' and 'Srikanth,' has been turning heads once again. The talented actress, who brings a fresh and unique persona to each of her roles, was recently spotted with Babil Khan, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration.

The sighting has fans buzzing with excitement, as the duo's chemistry in a recently circulated video looks promising. Speculations are rife about a new project featuring the two, and fans are eager to see if this intriguing pairing will hit the big screen soon.

Have a look at the Video:

Alaya has been on a roll this year, impressing audiences with back-to-back stellar performances. From sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to starring alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Srikanth,' she has continuously showcased her versatility. With an exciting lineup of projects ahead, her recent sighting with Babil only adds to the anticipation surrounding her next move.