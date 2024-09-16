Viral Video: Anushka Sen Collaborates With Top Korean Dancer Aiki

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sen shared another dance video of her after getting a huge collaboration with renowned South Korean dancer Aiki.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka who has 39.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform shared a video for her fans and die-hard admirers in a collaborative post with Aiki and renowned Korean production company Asia Lab.

In the video, Anushka and Aiki were seen tapping feet together on the beats of Lisa’s groovy track ‘New Woman’ feat Rosalia. At the beginning of the video, Anushka was seen lip-syncing while Aiki showed numerous expressions. The camaraderie between the two completely exudes their charm and love for dance and Korean culture in a row.

Anushka also captioned the video post, “I collaborated with AIKI the Best dancer in Korea. So fun making this trend with you!! Thank you Asia Lab and Asia Lab CEO for making this global collaboration happen!"

The video has left Anushka's fan-army excited, and they have showered their immense love for the 22-year-old actress in her comments section.

A fan wrote, “Your dance moves just mind-blowing cutie and your expressions really killing it”.

Another one wrote, “Queen Anushka you are the most talented performer I have ever seen and believe me you are killing it with your exceptional performance in this reel video”.

Earlier, the ‘Am I Next’ fame star shared another collaboration video on Saturday with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who recently won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

For the unversed, Anushka is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism. As per early reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the 'ASIA' spin-off series, titled 'Crush' in which she is set to play the role of killer, which will also feature Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ‘ASIA’.

The ‘Baalveer’ fame star was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' helmed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra in a joint venture.

The show also stars Revathi Pillai, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, Shruti Seth and Priyanshu Chatterjee. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video.