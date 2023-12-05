New Delhi: Social media has the benefit of reaching the masses, not just on the National level, but also Internationally. Today, if someone shares a video with a social message, it reaches thousands and lakhs of people within hours. A video is going viral nowadays where an influence Manisha Dagore can be seen grooving on the remix of 'San Sanana' from Asoka in a sizzling outfit.

Manisha is very active on social media, and by the looks of it, one can say that she loves to dance. Her moves are killer and so are her choice of songs. Recently, she dropped a super hot dance video in a cut-out black dress and it has taken over the internet. As the song San Sanana plays, the popular belly dancer matches her expressions and dance steps to the beats of the song. She even lip-syncs the song and gives an outstanding performance.

This video swiftly went viral, and the comment section exploded with a flurry of heart and love-struck emojis. An individual wrote, “Super dance.” A second one said, “I think my Instagram will burn.” A third commented, “Damn girl, you are fire!” The fourth comment read, “Oh my God! You’re absolutely stunning.” “The confidence you carried oh my God, this was such an elegant piece of dancing,” posted another.