Viral Video: Disha Patani Stuns In Bold White Dress With Plunging Neckline

The 'Malang' actress looks stunning in the now-viral video. Disha turned up the heat in a plunging neckline short white dress, leaving netizens in awe of her glam avatar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Disha Patani Stuns In Bold White Dress With Plunging Neckline Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with her recent appearance as she stepped out in town in a white plunging dress. 

The 'Malang' actress looks stunning in the now-viral video. Disha turned up the heat in a plunging neckline short white dress, leaving netizens in awe of her glam avatar. Last night, as she came out of a party wearing a white colour short dress, paps clicked her in her sexy avatar. Disha paired the look with minimalistic makeup and left her wavy locks open. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, Disha stunned in a thigh-high slit cut-out dress as she stepped out in the town for an event in Mumbai. Disha can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in the bold outfit, she completed her look with a statement stone-studded necklace. 

The actress posed for the shutterbugs and fans have now flooded the comment section of pap accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis. One commented, "Stunning," "Gorgeous," wrote another one. 

On the film front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. 

