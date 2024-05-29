Viral Video: Fans Spot Shah Rukh Khan With ‘King’ Script - Watch

Good news for SRKain! A viral video is circulating online in which fans have spotted Shah Rukh Khan with his upcoming action thriller 'King' script which also co-stars his daughter Suhana Khan in a key role. Directed by Sujoy Gosh and co-produced by Red Chillies with director Siddharth Anand. There's been a quiet buzz regarding a video in which Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Santosh Sivan for receiving the esteemed Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at Cannes 2024. His eagle-eyed fans have spotted a script titled 'King' on the bottom left corner of the frame.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Latest: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Santosh Sivan on being honored with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at Cannes ___#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/Rshtscwz7p — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 28, 2024

About the Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan Warriors, A fan club dedicated to the actor recently posted a video on X. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan praises Santosh Sivan, the renowned cinematographer and his director from the movie 'Asoka'. This comes after Santosh was honored with the esteemed Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography at the 77th Cannes Film Festival just last week. Shah Rukh also reminisced about his collaboration with Sivan.

All About 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up in the highly anticipated action extravaganza 'King'. As per the reports, the film is being made on a massive budget of 200 crore.SRK is to play the role of a Don whereas Suhana is to play Khan's disciple in his upcoming film. As per the report training sessions are taking place at Mannat and Suhana is being accompanied by her Father. It is being said that Trainers of International repute are coming together to train SRK and Suhana on some new-age action sequences. Moreover, this will be Suhana Khan's Big-screen debut as she made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which had an OTT release on Netflix last year.

Fans can anticipate heartfelt moments between the father and daughter duo in the film. King is slated to hit theaters in 2025, although the official release date is yet to be announced.