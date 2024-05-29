Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753273
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Viral Video: Fans Spot Shah Rukh Khan With ‘King’ Script - Watch

Fans have spotted SRK with King's script, the film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in a pivotal role. According to reports, the shoot will start in July. 

|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Fans Spot Shah Rukh Khan With ‘King’ Script - Watch (Image : Screengrab@TeamSRKWarriors/X)

Good news for SRKain! A viral video is circulating online in which fans have spotted Shah Rukh Khan with his upcoming action thriller 'King' script which also co-stars his daughter Suhana Khan in a key role. Directed by Sujoy Gosh and co-produced by Red Chillies with director Siddharth Anand. There's been a quiet buzz regarding a video in which Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Santosh Sivan for receiving the esteemed Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at Cannes 2024. His eagle-eyed fans have spotted a script titled 'King' on the bottom left corner of the frame. 

Watch The Viral Video Here: 

All About 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up in the highly anticipated action extravaganza 'King'. As per the reports, the film is being made on a massive budget of 200 crore.SRK is to play the role of a Don whereas Suhana is to play Khan's disciple in his upcoming film. As per the report training sessions are taking place at Mannat and Suhana is being accompanied by her Father. It is being said that Trainers of International repute are coming together to train SRK and Suhana on some new-age action sequences. Moreover, this will be Suhana Khan's Big-screen debut as she made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which had an OTT release on Netflix last year. 

Fans can anticipate heartfelt moments between the father and daughter duo in the film. King is slated to hit theaters in 2025, although the official release date is yet to be announced.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Zee Media channels banned across Punjab
DNA Video
DNA: Is it a crime to be a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Patna College Student Beaten To Death On Campus
DNA Video
DNA: Lalu Yadav's New Plan for Misa Bharti's Victory
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Powerful in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!
DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?