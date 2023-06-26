Satyaprem Ki Katha's Kartik Aaryan Spotted Travelling Economy Class On A Flight

It is not every day that we see Bollywood celebrities ditching the luxurious business class in an airplane and opting for economy class. It’s a unique experience to have the opportunity to travel with celebrities and watch them up close. Of late, a lot of actors, such as Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Devarakonda, and Ananya Pandey among others were spotted travelling in economy class on their respective flights, videos of which went viral instantly. The latest one to join the likes is actor Kartik Aaryan as he was recently spotted in the economy class on an Indigo flight.

While passengers were surprised and so were his fans on social media, many also thought that it was a publicity stunt for his upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha.

A video from Kartik's flight has been shared on social media and it is going viral.

In the video, the actor can be seen walking into the flight to find his seat, before he finally settles down beside the window. He was dressed in a light blue shirt paired with blue jeans. While he was not accompanied by his Satyaprem Ki Katha co-star, Kiara Advani, the actress was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, possibly after travelling on a different flight.

Watch:

Spotting Kartik Aaryan in economy class is a proof of this superstar's humble nature_ @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/W0F1P0fJaz — Shehzada of Bollywood #KartikAaryan (@KartikSjaan) June 25, 2023

The video was shared by a fan page with the caption, "Spotting Kartik Aaryan in economy class is a proof of this superstar’s humble nature."

One user, while reacting to the video, qrote, "This is the new trend to promote films!”

Another user added, "Very humble during promotions perhaps.”

At the end of the day, he is also a citizen,” a third user comments.

A fourth comment read, "Celebrities in India want to live a normal life like other people but media doesn’t let them.”

This is not the first time when the actor has been spotted travelling in economy class. Last year, Kartik Aaryan was seen travelling in economy class, where he not only greeted the people but also interacted with a few of them. In a video, he was also seen enjoying instant noodles.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up to reunite with Kiara Advani in Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film also features Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak and will hit theatres on June 29.