New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule has generated immense anticipation following the release of its thrilling teaser and catchy songs. Fans have been creating dance reels and videos featuring the songs from the film. Amid this excitement, a viral video is making rounds on social media where two kids perfectly imitate Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's dance moves from the 'Angaaron' song.

In the viral video, Kids were Perfectly donning the attire of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna from the song, they were seen imitating the signature steps.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

After the lyrical video of the 'Angaaron' song was released, it became an instant hit and a trendsetter with its signature moves. This indeed speaks volumes about the film’s craze among the audience. The film has already started ruling hearts well before its release, promising to set new records when it hits the screens.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T-Series.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024.