Viral Video: Not Pakistani Girl Ayesha But Aishwarya Rai First Danced To 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' Vibe, Internet Found Solid Proof - Watch

New Delhi: Remember the Pakistani viral sensation Ayesha, who danced to Lata Mangeshkar's classic Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding? Well, she did her share of fandom and overnight fame on social media. But if last year kept her buzzing online with commercials and brand collabs coming her way - all thanks to the viral craze of her 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dance steps, internet found out the OG of those moves. And it's none other than our very own Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

AISHWARYA RAI VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

Well, a mash-up of Aishwarya's old dance video where she can be seen performing to Zeenat Aman's iconic number Dum Maaro Dum has been doing the rounds where Ash's dance moves are quite similar to those of Pakistani viral sensation Ayesha.

Instant Bollywood posted the video with the caption: Comparing old and new. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan performing Dum Maaro Dum.( 1999, Millenium concert in Miami). Pakistani girl's steps almost resemble the movements of Aiswarya.

Many commented on the timeline and made a stark comparison. One user wrote: Aishwarya respect button. Another person said: Both are performing like an abnormal activity

WHO IS AYESHA?

After grabbing massive fame for her dance on 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja', Ayesha was featured on the Good Morning Pakistan show where she to 'Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi' by Shazia Manzoor. She hails from Lahore and has 523K followers on IG already. Harping on her popularity, many brands have also collaborated with her recently.

She was however trolled for posting a picture where she can be seen wearing a mask and showing off her middle finger. Many bashed her for sharing such a derogatory photo on social media.