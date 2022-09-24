NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna grooves with Govinda on ‘Saami Saami’- WATCH

On the work front, the trailer of her upcoming film next to Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye is receiving love from all quarters and she will soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rashmika Mandanna to share stage with Bollywood legend Govinda
  • She will perform the song 'Saami Saami' along with the superstar
  • She will be next seen in the movie 'Goodbye'

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna grooves with Govinda on ‘Saami Saami’- WATCH

New Delhi: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandana is at the top of her career right now. Her fame has reached new heights, and she consistently makes news. 

With Pushpa released only a few months ago and Pushpa 2 being announced recently, Rashmika’s presence and charm have taken us over. Recently, her song Saami Saami has taken the internet by storm and everybody can not stop dancing over it.

The actress recently marked her presence at DID Super Moms where she danced on her now trending song Saami Saami along with Superstar Govinda.

Here is the video of the actress dancing with the Bollywood legend Govinda:

Rashmika Mandanna became an overnight celebrity thanks to her role in Pushpa, and ever since then, she has gained further recognition as a pan-Indian star. It seems like there will never be an end to the buzz around her songs 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami.' The actress is affectionately referred to as the Srivalli girl everywhere she goes, and her supporters are eager to dance along with her to Saami Saami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the trailer of her upcoming film next to Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye is receiving love from all quarters. Rashmika will also soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reunited with Allu Arjun.

Live Tv

rashmika mandannaGovindagoodbyeAmitabh BachchanPushpa 2

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral