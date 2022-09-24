Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna grooves with Govinda on ‘Saami Saami’- WATCH

New Delhi: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandana is at the top of her career right now. Her fame has reached new heights, and she consistently makes news.

With Pushpa released only a few months ago and Pushpa 2 being announced recently, Rashmika’s presence and charm have taken us over. Recently, her song Saami Saami has taken the internet by storm and everybody can not stop dancing over it.

The actress recently marked her presence at DID Super Moms where she danced on her now trending song Saami Saami along with Superstar Govinda.

Here is the video of the actress dancing with the Bollywood legend Govinda:

Rashmika Mandanna became an overnight celebrity thanks to her role in Pushpa, and ever since then, she has gained further recognition as a pan-Indian star. It seems like there will never be an end to the buzz around her songs 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami.' The actress is affectionately referred to as the Srivalli girl everywhere she goes, and her supporters are eager to dance along with her to Saami Saami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the trailer of her upcoming film next to Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye is receiving love from all quarters. Rashmika will also soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reunited with Allu Arjun.