Viral video: Sajid Khan flees as priest asks him to chant Jai Shri Ram, netizens react

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker and former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan recently attended the special screening of Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Mission Majnu' in Mumbai. It was Sajid's first public appearance after he exited the Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. Sajid, who got papped at the event, and was greeted by fans, who asked him about his experience in the show. While he biefly answered their questions, he was approached by a priest who wanted to take a photo with him.

After getting a picture with the 'Housefull' maker, the priest asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', eventually leaving Sajid fleeing from the venue. A video of Sajid Khan fleeing the event has surfaced on YouTube as the priest tried to make him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' thrice.

As soon as the video was shared, netizens rushed to the comment section and shared their views on the incident. A few users opined that noone should be forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Allah U Akhbar' and everyone should respect their religion.

"Kiyu force karre ho jay siyaram bolne ke liye yeh resson hai desh ko andhbhakto ne barbad kardiya hai..! Shame on you (Why force someone to say Jai Shri Ram. Such andhbhakts are the reason why our country is backward)," a user commented.

"I am Hindu baki bro kisi ko jabardasti Jay Shri Ram nahin bula sakte or na Allah u Akbar sab apne apne dharm ka Aadar Karen," wrote another.

However, a few others brutally trolled the filmmaker in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Sajid had been accused by several actresses and models of sexual harassment.

One of the comments read, "Kitna Seedha ban raha hai yeh."

Another user said, "Achha hua buddha bahar aa gaya."

Another comment read, "He is being papped? Really? You should have some responsibilities towards whom you promote. Do not promote a man who has been accused of sexual harassment by 14 women."

Sajid Khan took a voluntary exit from 'Bigg Boss 16' recently. In his farewell speech, Sajid joined his hands and said with teary eyes, "I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. But you people supported me a lot." He took a voluntary exit from the reality show to shoot for his upcoming film '100 percent', starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.