New Delhi: Salman Khan's fandom is unphenomenal worldwide. Post the release of 'Tiger 3', Netizens are showering love on a viral video featuring an adorable 7-month-old kid donning the iconic persona of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The infant is spotted wearing a 'Tiger 3' scarf and proudly displaying a lucky bracelet, captivating the hearts of online viewers.

What adds a fascinating twist to the story is the revelation how this child is connected to Salman Khan. This charming youngster happens to be the grandson of none other than Raju Bhai, the veteran makeup artist who has been an integral part of Salman Khan's entourage for the past three decades.

This video is getting viral and the kid's smile is making all of us laugh _ cute _ pic.twitter.com/XryoDJJLKo — ____ (@Renuyaduvanshii) November 25, 2023

This kid is so adorable _ and cute. And cherry on top is that he is salman khan fan. pic.twitter.com/yzSR4m5yLB — Pr____ s__rm_ (@ipriya9696) November 25, 2023

Ye dekho bacha bhi salman khan ka fan hai. pic.twitter.com/SvGKOB4muf — Rahul Choudhary (@RahulChaudhry87) November 25, 2023

Interestingly, Raju Bhai gained widespread attention earlier when a video from his son's wedding went viral, capturing the moment when Salman Khan graced the joyous occasion. As the video continues to spread joy across social media platforms, this is what netizens have said. While one use writes, "This video is getting viral and the kid's smile is making all of us laugh, cute." Another user wrote, "This kid is so adorable and cute. And cherry on top is that he is salman khan fan." A fan writes "Ye dekho bacha bhi salman khan ka fan hai." Another user wrote, "Only superstar with fandom frm kids to oldies." Appreciating the video, a user said, "What a lovely kid. And he is so cute. Making all of us laugh with his smile. He is watching #Tiger3." Another user wrote, "This beautiful kid has become salman khan today to watch tiger 3 ....so cute"

Recently, actor Salman Khan wished his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on his 88th birthday and called him "Tiger." Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a special picture on this occasion and captioned it, "Happy Birthday My Tiger." In the picture, Salman with his father relaxing in a garden. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Tiger."

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heartwarming wishes. Bobby Deol dropped a heart emojis.