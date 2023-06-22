Viral Video: Sonali Bendre Calls Salman Khan 'King Of Hearts,' Shares Heartmelting Anecdote Of Actor's Childhood

New Delhi: It’s Throwback Thursday and we are rewinding back a decade to the time when Sonali Bendre on her famous television show ‘Mission Sapne’ had recalled an incident from Salman Khan’s childhood. Salman was 10 years old and was studying in a Christian school in Bandra. The school had students from various social strata.

One day the Father assembled the students and told them that there are many among them whose parents are daily wage earners and can’t afford proper meals for them. He urged the privileged children to lend a helping hand to their less privileged classmates and organise food for them. The 10-year-old Salman went to the Father and asked how many such children were there. On hearing that there were about a dozen of such children, he promised to take all of them home for a hearty home-cooked meal. From that very day till those children finished school, Salman ensured each one of those children had their meal at his house.

At the mere age of about 10, Salman understood the gravity of the situation and took it upon himself to help his fellow schoolmates in need. It today he is known for his charity work and mastered the art of #BeingHuman, Salman’s acts of compassion and generosity go back to his school days.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3!