Viral Video: Suniel Shetty Meets Shahid Afridi And His Adorable Daughters In Dubai

New Delhi: The internet woke up today with one of the most adorable videos of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's chance meeting with Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in Dubai. The two iconic celebrities exchanged pleasantries and in a video which has now gone viral on social media, shows the two engaged in a happy conversation.

In fact, Shahid Afridi introduced his family to Suniel Shetty, who met the former's adorable daughters and greeted them. The video has been widely shared on YouTube and several social media pages. Take a look here:

Netizens dropped their reactions, catching the two together. One person wrote: Shahid Afridi is my childhood crush and he is one of the most handsome cricketers. Another one said: When reel hero meets the real hero.

Afridi has a solid fanbase in India as well. Recently, he expressed his strong opinions against BCCI for refusing to send India team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Team India is gearing up for its 1st T20I against Ireland at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday, August 18.

Talking about Suniel Shetty aka Anna, he will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar nearly after 14 long years in Welcome 3 which was recently announced. The makers have got an ensemble star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty for the comic caper.

He also has much-hyped Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.