Viral Video: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Donim Ayaan Leaves Internet In Splits

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput still rules a lot of hearts. His sudden demise has left an irreparable void in the hearts of his fans worldwide. Providing a quick refreshment, here comes Donim Ayaan who resembles Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Donim captivated the internet with his uncanny looks in a viral video.

In one of the videos, Donim masterfully reimagined scenes and songs associated with the late actor. As a result, Donim has amassed a massive following. Afterall, fans still long for the presence of the beloved Sushant Singh Rajput.

Donim skillfully recreates Sushant's expressions and mannerisms, invoking long-lost feelings for the famous 'Kedarnath' star. The actor is still remembered in films such as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic, 'Kedarnath,' 'Kai Po Che,' 'Chhichhore,' and more.The doppelgänger's videos have received an outpour of admiration from countless fans, with comments pouring in to express their awe and appreciation.

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. The loss of such a talented and promising actor was deeply felt by millions of people worldwide, who continue to remember him fondly for his exceptional performances and contributions to the world of cinema.