trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645522
NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Viral Video: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Donim Ayaan Leaves Internet In Splits

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Donim skillfully recreates Sushant's expressions and mannerisms
  • The actor is still remembered in films such as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic, 'Kedarnath,' 'Kai Po Che,' 'Chhichhore'

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Donim Ayaan Leaves Internet In Splits Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput still rules a lot of hearts. His sudden demise has left an irreparable void in the hearts of his fans worldwide. Providing a quick refreshment, here comes Donim Ayaan who resembles Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Donim captivated the internet with his uncanny looks in a viral video.

In one of the videos, Donim masterfully reimagined scenes and songs associated with the late actor. As a result, Donim has amassed a massive following. Afterall, fans still long for the presence of the beloved Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Donim skillfully recreates Sushant's expressions and mannerisms, invoking long-lost feelings for the famous 'Kedarnath' star.  The actor is still remembered in films such as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic, 'Kedarnath,' 'Kai Po Che,' 'Chhichhore,' and more.The doppelgänger's videos have received an outpour of admiration from countless fans, with comments pouring in to express their awe and appreciation. 


Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. The loss of such a talented and promising actor was deeply felt by millions of people worldwide, who continue to remember him fondly for his exceptional performances and contributions to the world of cinema.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train