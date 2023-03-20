Viral Video: Tesla Cars Put Up Impressive Light Show On Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' In New Jersey- Watch

New Delhi: RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' is an obsessive one, the song has recently bagged an Oscar and has taken over the internet. From ambassadors to kids, everyone is grooving on the peppy song a new video is going viral where an entire light show was conducted on the beats of the song, that too, using Tesla cars.

'Naatu Naatu' has not only caused a frenzy in India but has also enthralled the audience overseas. The viral video was shared by the official Twitter handle of SS Rajamouli's movie 'RRR.'

In the video, many Tesla cars can be seen lined up in a parking lot in New Jersey and their headlights were blinking in sync with the beats of 'Naatu Naatu' and the light show looked absolutely spectacular. The video has taken over the internet and fans are in love with it.

The incident happened in New Jersey, USA according to the caption of the post.

The video has amassed over 50k views so far and has also managed to amaze Twitter users.

"This is also an #Oscar winning event," a user wrote. Another user commented, "This is so cool."

The magnum opus energy-packed track `Naatu Naatu` made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the `Original Song` category and won.

This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. SS Rajamouli 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Watch the song here: