Viral Video: 'Tipsy' Uorfi Javed Gets Papped In 'Drunken State', Flaunts Her 'Backless' Black Dress - Watch

New Delhi: The pap favourite social media celebrity, Uorfi Javed was recently caught in a 'drunken state' outside a plush restaurant. The former Bigg Boss star could barely manage to pose for the shutterbugs and the video of the same has not gone viral on the internet. The fashionista can be seen telling the paps 'maine daaru pi rakhi hai' and wanted them to stop clicking her.

UORFI JAVED'S DRUNKEN VIDEO

Uorfi can be seen wearing a sexy backless black jumpsuit and dons a stylish hairdo. Check out the video here:

Recently, Uorfi was seen at the star-studded party hosted by Tania Shroff where A-listed star kids were seen in attendance. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, social media sensation Orry, Aryan Khan, Nirvaan Khan among several others were spotted. The Bigg Boss OTT fame posed with Ananya Panday and the picture broke internet.

UORFI JAVED ON BOTOX, FILLERS

Sometime back Uorfi Javed posted pictures of her swollen face. The actress wrote, "I've been getting so many remarks with my face that I've gone overboard with my fillers! I have major major allergies , my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen. I'm always in extreme discomfort. Fillers nahi hai guys, allergies hai."

She shared how she is undergoing immunotherapy for the allergies. "Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face. Just know I'm going through one of those bad allergy days , I've not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I've been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen don't advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on, " she added.