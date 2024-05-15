Advertisement
WAMIQA GABBI

Viral Video: Wamiqa Gabbi Drops Goofy Reel On Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' Song

Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi: The song has gone viral on the internet.

|Last Updated: May 15, 2024, 11:08 AM IST|Source: IANS
Viral Video: Wamiqa Gabbi Drops Goofy Reel On Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' Song Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen in 'Khufiya' on Tuesday shared a goofy video on the latest viral song on Instagram 'Bado Badi' by Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The photo-sharing application Instagram is right now trending with Chahat's 'cringe' song 'Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi'. The original song is sung by Noor Jehan from the movie 'Banarasi Thag'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Taking to Instagram, Wamiqa shared a fun Reel video, where we can see the diva sitting in her car, wearing a white outfit. She opted for a no-makeup look, and kept her hair open. She accessorised the look with oxidised silver choker necklace and matching earrings.

The visual shows Wamiqa making quirky faces to the song 'Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi'.

The post is captioned as: "Your Premiqa's rhythm is broken #overactingclassesavailableonzoom #paidclasses #expensiveclasses #don'ttakemyclasses".

In the caption, Wamiqa was referring to the song 'Premika Ne Pyar Se' which had also gone viral a few days back on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa next has 'Kikli', 'Genie, and 'Baby John'.

