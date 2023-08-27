New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia's song 'Kaavaalaa' from Rajinikanth's latest release 'Jailer' has been trending across social media platforms for several weeks now. Actrss Tamannah's energetic performance on the peppy track and catchy hook steps have inspired people all over to make videos of them dancing on it. So far, thousands of internet users have shared their videos showing them grooving to the trending song.

Of the many videos shared on Instagram vibing to this dance trend, here's one that has caught the attention of several netizens, and its not for a good reason. In the latest, a group of girls can be seen dancing on the song inside a train and it has not gone down well with some netizens. The video has gone viral on the internet and has already crossed over 3 million views on Instagram. However, the users have strongly reacted to the videos of girls dancing inside the train and expressed their displeasure.

Some users even went ahead and tagged official departments to impose a ban on people creating dance reels inside public transport.

A comment read, "Ban this nonsense from public transports and fine them."

Another comment read, "Dusre passenger ko kyon disturb kar raha hai."

Third user wrote, "What is the fun in making everybody around you uncomfortable?"

Another one commented, "Wht is this yarr ? Now train is dance baar."

Speaking of 'Kaavaalaa', the original track featuring Tamannaah and Rajinikanth has amassed over 153 million views on YouTube. A Tamil action-comedy 'Jailer' has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. It revolves around a retired prison officer seeking to thwart an eccentric gangster.

The film arrived in theaters on August 10, 2023, and received positive reviews from critics. Despite facing a Box Office clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2: Ek Katha', Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2', and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', 'Jailer' crossed Rs 540 crores worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 as well as the third highest-grossing Tamil film.