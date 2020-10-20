हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Kakkar

Viral: When Neha Kakkar met beau Rohanpreet Singh's family for the first time, watch video

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet have occupied a permanent spot on the trends list as of now. Rumour has it that the couple will tie the knot soon.

Viral: When Neha Kakkar met beau Rohanpreet Singh&#039;s family for the first time, watch video
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nehakakkar

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar has treated her fans to an adorable video of herself meeting boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh's family for the first time. "The day he made me meet his parents and family. Love you," she posted.

The video features Neha and Rohanpreet sharing an adorable moment together with their family members around. Rohanpreet holds her hand affectionately and the couple speaks to each other. 

Rohanpreet shared the same video on his Instagram timeline and wrote, "She came home for the first time, I can't explain in words what this day meant to me. It's like I got whole world holding my hand. I taan baut Zyada Love you ho gaya tere naal Nehuuuu.. Love you till the infinity ends. My Queen, My Everything."

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The day he made me meet His Parents and Family  Love You @rohanpreetsingh  #NehuPreet

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet have occupied a permanent spot on the trends list as of now. Rumour has it that the couple will tie the knot soon. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Meanwhile, the internet is going gaga over their loved-up photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jab we met!  @rohanpreetsingh  #LoveAtFirstSight  #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

The wedding rumours sparked after a video of them, lip-syncing their song 'Diamond Da Challa', went viral.

A few days ago, they also gave a sneak peek of their next music video 'Nehu Da Vyah' and a section of the internet is of the opinion that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'wedding' is just a publicity stunt.   

